Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $322,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

