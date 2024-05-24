Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 82,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $436.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.