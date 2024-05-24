Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $365,000 in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,463,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,375,000 after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after acquiring an additional 366,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after acquiring an additional 149,967 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 696,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 126,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,757 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $94.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

