Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 323,979 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 490,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 370,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,516,000.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FSIG stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.