Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 333 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. FMR LLC grew its stake in GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GSK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GSK by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,480 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

