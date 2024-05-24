Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 3.8 %

DexCom stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

