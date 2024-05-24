Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 42 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 240,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,682,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $261.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

