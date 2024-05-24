Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Davis Select International ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINT. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

