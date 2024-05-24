Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

ARKG opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

