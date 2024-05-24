Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Gap Down to $51.71

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.71, but opened at $50.20. Global X Copper Miners ETF shares last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 386,594 shares.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.