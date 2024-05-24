Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Globant were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 121,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 93,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.41.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $171.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $251.50.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.