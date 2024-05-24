Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Chris Bryan Sells 47,000 Shares

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Chris Bryan sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$47,940.00.
Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:GMX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.02. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,280. The company has a current ratio of 165.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$56.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile
