Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Chris Bryan Sells 47,000 Shares

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Chris Bryan sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$47,940.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GMX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.02. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,280. The company has a current ratio of 165.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$56.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Globex Mining Enterprises alerts:

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.