Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.47% from the company’s previous close.

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.07. 20,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,430. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,332 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

