Gordon Keep Sells 20,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$28,400.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

RML opened at C$1.42 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$824.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

