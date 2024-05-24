Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 20,001 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,504. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

