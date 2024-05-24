Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Insider Jason W. Reese Purchases 24,984 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) insider Jason W. Reese bought 24,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,221.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,354,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,247,695.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.24.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

See Also

