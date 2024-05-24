Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.