Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

