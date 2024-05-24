Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 609.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,294,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,202 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,425,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 691,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after buying an additional 632,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.