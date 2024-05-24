HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $83,520.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 9,153 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $250,700.67.

On Monday, February 26th, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $33.36 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair downgraded HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

