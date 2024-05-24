HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 23rd, Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $83,520.00.
  • On Thursday, March 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 9,153 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $250,700.67.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $33.36 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair downgraded HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.