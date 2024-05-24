Holly Paul Sells 881 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $197,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $218.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average is $208.30. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

