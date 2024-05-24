Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$13.22 and last traded at C$13.25. Approximately 1,052,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,384,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

Specifically, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Insiders sold 51,039 shares of company stock worth $436,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.90.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

