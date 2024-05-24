IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.11. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 2,926,537 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,642,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

