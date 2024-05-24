IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in IES were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 1,078.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IES by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 62,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of IES by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $6,186,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

