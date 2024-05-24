IMC Chicago LLC Buys New Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 92,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,820. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

