IMC Chicago LLC Sells 8,008 Shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 2.08% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Trading Down 2.9 %

UXI stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96.

About ProShares Ultra Industrials

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

