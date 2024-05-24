Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOUN. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.87. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,925 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

