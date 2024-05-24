Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $32,000 in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.43. Atlantic American Co. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.