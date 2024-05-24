Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $39,000 Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 2,627,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 301,244 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 685,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 382,161 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 867,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMVP. Craig Hallum began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

