IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 299,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 727,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QAI stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $558.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.