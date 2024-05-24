InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692,000.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 605,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

