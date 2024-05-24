InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO James F. Wirth Buys 200 Shares

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,829,831.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

