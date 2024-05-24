Insider Selling: ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$255,100.00.

ARC Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$16.24 and a 12-month high of C$26.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.56.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.85.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

