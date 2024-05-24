Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 2,430 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 3.1 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

