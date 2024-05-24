Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $387,504.91 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $387,504.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,911,448.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Upstart by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Upstart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Upstart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

