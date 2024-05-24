IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on July 5th

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IntegraFin Trading Down 0.6 %

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,346.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.