InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 136,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.09. 61,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,103. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average of $175.83.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

