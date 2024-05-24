InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 384 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,928,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,722,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $39.35. 352,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.