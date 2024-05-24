InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 86 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,439,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

XOP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 237,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,692. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $117.39 and a 1 year high of $162.49.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

