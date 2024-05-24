InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,535,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 14,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,665. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

