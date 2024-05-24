InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.18. 130,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,369. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.