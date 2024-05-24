InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 15.0% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 1,860,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,392,676. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.