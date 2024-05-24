InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 707,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,987. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

