InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $419,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 24,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.