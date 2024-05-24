InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

