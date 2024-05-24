InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.40. 897,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,556. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.15. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.