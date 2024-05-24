InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

