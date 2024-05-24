InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,750,000 after purchasing an additional 311,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,556,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.26. 55,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,991. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

