InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,716 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after acquiring an additional 669,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13,929.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $834,710,000 after acquiring an additional 511,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.67. 543,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,666. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.