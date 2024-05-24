InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 162,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 230,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 126,133 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.56. 258,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,714. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

