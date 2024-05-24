InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 522,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,777,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.54. 78,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.13 and a 200 day moving average of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.17 and a 12-month high of $254.14.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

